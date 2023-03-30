DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $56.42 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 467,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $11,051,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $205.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $532.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

