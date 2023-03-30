Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $97.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

