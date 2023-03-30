Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 2.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

NYSE:SLB opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.