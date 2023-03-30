Decred (DCR) Hits Market Cap of $301.65 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $20.32 or 0.00072518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $301.65 million and $1.30 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00151184 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00041888 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00040005 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,841,324 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

