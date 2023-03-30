Defined Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 1.9 %

INTC traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,928,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,294,352. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $132.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

