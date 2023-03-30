Defined Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

VBR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.30. The company had a trading volume of 276,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average of $161.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

