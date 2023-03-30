Defined Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.27. 501,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,513. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

