Defined Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.4% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.81. The stock had a trading volume of 450,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,682. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.