DEI Price Up 52.6% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $2,374.65 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00315615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012306 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

