Desjardins Upgrades Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) to “Buy”

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CROMF stock remained flat at $10.82 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $14.88.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.
