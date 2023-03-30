dForce USD Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $39.25 million and approximately $5,635.17 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00318029 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012248 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,545,982 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99207181 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,767.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

