dForce USD (USX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,005.53

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $39.29 million and $5,005.53 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00315415 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011959 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000195 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,440,737 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99207181 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,767.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.