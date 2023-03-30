Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Raymond James

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.30.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $132.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.10. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 16,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 232,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

