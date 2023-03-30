Dignity Gold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.47 Billion (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and $19.95 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00006735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.91358595 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars.

