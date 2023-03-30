Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $207.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

