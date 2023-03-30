Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $207.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.15. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

