Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$92.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. CSFB set a C$85.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.67.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE DOL traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$79.97. The stock had a trading volume of 506,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,516. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,241.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.76. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$64.79 and a 52 week high of C$85.88.

In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total transaction of C$431,579.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,083,686.75. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

