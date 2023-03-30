Domani Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,195 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 246,779 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $95.69.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

See Also

