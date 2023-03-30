Domani Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.2% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,682,000 after buying an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after buying an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $222.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.