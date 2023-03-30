Domani Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,723 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,018 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

