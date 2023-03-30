Domani Wealth LLC Purchases 30,688 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 0.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 79,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 40,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

