Domani Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $194.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average is $200.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.