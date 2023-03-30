Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Raised by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

