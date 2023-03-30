EAC Price Hits $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, EAC has traded up 58.1% against the dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $4,503.65 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00314227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012032 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001049 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01443898 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,407.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.