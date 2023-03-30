East West Bancorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 19,371 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,419% compared to the typical volume of 351 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.16. 1,848,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,858. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $85.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

