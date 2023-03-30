Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 17,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 118,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Ebang International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

Institutional Trading of Ebang International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,067,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 301,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ebang International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ebang International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

