eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,592 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.80. 1,720,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,642. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

