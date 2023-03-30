Efinity Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $47.73 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $47.73 million and $726,062.85 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,255,773 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.