Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 109.88% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of EKSO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,345. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

