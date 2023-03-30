Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.64

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.64 and traded as high as C$13.91. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$13.81, with a volume of 379,461 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.71.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.37.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.