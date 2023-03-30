Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.3% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $338.73. 913,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $321.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.22 and its 200 day moving average is $342.87.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.
