Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $338.02. 765,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

