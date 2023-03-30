Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Update

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,995,500 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 9,091,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109,955.0 days.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

THQQF stock remained flat at $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 58 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

