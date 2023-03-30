Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Encompass Health has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Barclays started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Encompass Health by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading

