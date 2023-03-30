Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.
Encompass Health has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.
Encompass Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Encompass Health
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Encompass Health by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
About Encompass Health
Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Encompass Health (EHC)
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.