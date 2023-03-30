ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.90 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) received a €14.90 ($16.02) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

ENI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($17.74) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.35) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($13.44) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Trading Up 1.6 %

ENI stock traded up €0.20 ($0.22) on Thursday, hitting €12.68 ($13.64). 14,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ENI has a twelve month low of €10.45 ($11.24) and a twelve month high of €14.94 ($16.06). The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.