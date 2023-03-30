Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Update

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a growth of 114.4% from the February 28th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Tuesday.
Entera Bio Price Performance
Shares of ENTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
Institutional Trading of Entera Bio
Entera Bio Company Profile
Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entera Bio (ENTX)
- Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
- Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.