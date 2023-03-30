Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Update

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a growth of 114.4% from the February 28th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ENTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

