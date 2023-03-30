ERC20 Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.86 million and $150.43 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029430 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018021 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00201098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,955.03 or 1.00035366 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01036219 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $69.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

