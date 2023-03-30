Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,800 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 972,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Ermenegildo Zegna

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZGN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.66. 414,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

