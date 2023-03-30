Euler (EUL) Price Up 23.6% This Week

Euler (EUL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Euler token can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00012953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $31.56 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

