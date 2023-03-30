Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the February 28th total of 266,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Expion360 Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Expion360 stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 12.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. Expion360 has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expion360

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPON. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expion360 in the third quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Expion360 in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Expion360 in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Expion360 in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Expion360

Separately, Zacks Small Cap reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expion360 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

