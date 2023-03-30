Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 100,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 295,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Exscientia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exscientia by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 708,460 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter worth $3,284,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Exscientia by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 35,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Exscientia by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.