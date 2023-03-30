EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 121,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

EZGO Technologies Stock Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:EZGO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 81,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,024. EZGO Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

