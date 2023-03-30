Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 62.1% in March

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of FOLGF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 88,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.16.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
