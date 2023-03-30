Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 62.1% in March

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of FOLGF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 88,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.