FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
FAR Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.
About FAR
FAR Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and development company, with assets in West Africa, East Africa and Australia. Its portfolio includes Senegal and Guinea-Bissau in West Africa; and Kenya in East Africa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
