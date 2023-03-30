Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.83. 717,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,076. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Recommended Stories

