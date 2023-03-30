FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius began coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.96.

FedEx Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $223.65 on Monday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

