Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.21. Femasys has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Femasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Femasys by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 209,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its stake in Femasys by 27.2% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 106,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Femasys by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

