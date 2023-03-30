Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $30.17. Approximately 12,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Fidelity New Millennium ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $58.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity New Millennium ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

About Fidelity New Millennium ETF

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

