Financial Contrast: Microvast (MVST) & Its Peers

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Microvast to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -77.36% -25.07% -16.21% Microvast Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Microvast and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 1 0 2.00 Microvast Competitors 73 460 992 51 2.65

Volatility & Risk

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 38.29%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than its rivals.

Microvast has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast’s rivals have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microvast and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $204.49 million -$158.20 million -2.04 Microvast Competitors $687.59 million $11.54 million 4.01

Microvast’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Microvast. Microvast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Microvast rivals beat Microvast on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

