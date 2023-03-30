FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Trading Down 0.1%

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 133,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,689,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 137,032 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

